EXCLUSIVE: New interim Wolfforth mayor focused on the future

Wolfforth, Texas (KCBD) - Dr. Charles Addington has returned to his former position as mayor.

“It’s my home. It’s my hometown. It’s where I live and I’m pretty proud of it. And I want to see it be successful,” he said.

Addington left office last year, after serving for the better part of a decade.

“I had quit, my term was up. And they [council] asked me to come back for experience, to provide stability,” he said. “We need to be less reactive and much more proactive in our problems.”

Two weeks ago, longtime city manager Darrell Newsom and Mayor Mike Wright quit, citing irreconcilable differences with council.

That’s when he was asked to return to the dais.

“I’m going to try to do my best to meet everyone halfway. 100% if I possibly can. But with the message that we have to move forward. Do I have a problem doing that? Absolutely not,” he said.

And it’s with the blessing of Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish.

“I think city council made the absolute best and wisest decision,” he said. “Wolfforth’s going to be growing tremendously over the next 18 to 24 months. And there’s no better Shepard than Charles Addington,” Parrish added.

“Mayor” is just another hat Addington now wears. He’s also a practicing physician and the Lubbock County Medical Examiner.

Commissioners appointed him last summer, when the institution needed a strong leader.

“I’ve never dropped the plate, and I’ve never dropped the ball,” Addington said. “There’s no conflict of interest. I’m trying to do right by the Lubbock County Medical Examiner’s Office and the City of Wolfforth.”

“I’m not putting one over the other.”

Parrish confirms there is no conflict of interest between the two because mayor is an unpaid, volunteer-based position.

He says Lubbock County encourages its leaders to serve their community, and this is another way Dr. Addington can do so.

His first orders of business will be to find a replacement city manager and to finalize water and sewage plans.

He wants to make moving forward, a team effort.

“Leadership is about when you support your people and you encourage them to be wonderful, and you encourage them to be good, and you encourage them to learn and train and utilize their resources, because one person cannot do everything,” he said.

The next council meeting is Monday July 19 at 6 p.m.

Addington hopes to see more community engagement than his previous tenure on council.

