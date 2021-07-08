Local Listings
Heating up and drying out

By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The anticipated weather pattern supports hotter and drier weather across the viewing area. With a few exceptions. For a few days.

A few stray showers are possible through this afternoon over the southeastern third or so of the KCBD viewing area. Today otherwise will be mostly sunny and humid, with a hot afternoon.

Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 80s to low 90s. That’s just slightly below average for the time of year.

The last time Lubbock recorded an above-average high (for the date) was June 25. The high that day was 97°, four degrees above the average. Yesterday’s high was 90°. My forecast for today is 91°.

More sun and heat are on the way tomorrow and Saturday. Highs will edge up to near average. My forecast for Lubbock Friday is 93° and Saturday 94°.

A slight chance of storms returns late Saturday, beginning in the northern viewing area around late afternoon. The slight chance will spread south across the viewing area Saturday evening.

Current data continues to indicate at least a slight chance of rain, with widely scattered storms and showers, Sunday into Monday. Locally heavy rain may accompany some storms.

