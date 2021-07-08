Jarrett Culver to sign autographs for charity at United Supermarkets

Provided by United Supermarkets

LUBBOCK, Texas — On July 10, former Texas Tech basketball star and current NBA player Jarrett Culver will sign autographs from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the new United Supermarkets location on 114th Street and Slide Road to promote a charitable partnership with local company, J’s Salsa.

Throughout the month of July, J’s Salsa will donate 50 cents to the Culver Foundation for every jar purchased at Lubbock United Family stores.

“We are so excited to have this partnership with J’s Salsa,” Culver said. “Coming home to Lubbock and collaborating with a Lubbock-founded business is exciting and we are very thankful for the opportunity. It’s always really rewarding to be in a position to help in my hometown.”

Culver will have free photos that he will be autographing for guests.

The Culver Foundation is built on four pillars: Faith, Family, Community and Legacy. This partnership with United and J’s Salsa exemplifies those pillars. The three local organizations participating in this event are glad for the opportunity to help each other help the community.