KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tank

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Tank, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a one-year-old pit-Australian cattle dog mix who has been at the shelter almost three months.

He is house and crate trained, and he’s good with other dogs. Staff say he doesn’t like loud noises, is smart and friendly. Tank is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Thursday, July 8, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Missy.

