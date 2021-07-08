Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash

Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with...
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with moderate injuries.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a woman back in June.

On June 24, officers responded to the crash near Broadway and Ave. S around 11:20 p.m. where they found 39-year-old Amy Adkins with moderate injuries. She was taken to University Medical Center.

Investigators say Adkins was walking westbound in the 1800 block of Broadway when she was struck by a silver SUV. After striking Adkins, police say the SUV stopped and a passenger in the vehicle got out and walked towards her before getting back in. The SUV then fled westbound on Broadway, according to police.

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.
A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene.(Amy Adkins)

Previous coverage: Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car

Anyone with information should call Crime Line at 741-100. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
Behren Morton
First Texas Tech athlete releases own merchandise line
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately
Misty Parham, 27.
Woman wanted for Snyder murder arrested in Big Spring
Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Tyler, Texas on March 5, 2021.
Gov. Abbott announces Special Session agenda

Latest News

KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Tank
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tank
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 8
Heating up and drying out
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
Financial inactivity on Paul Herrera's accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing...
Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance