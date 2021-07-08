Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crash investigators with the Lubbock Police Department are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a woman back in June.

On June 24, officers responded to the crash near Broadway and Ave. S around 11:20 p.m. where they found 39-year-old Amy Adkins with moderate injuries. She was taken to University Medical Center.

Investigators say Adkins was walking westbound in the 1800 block of Broadway when she was struck by a silver SUV. After striking Adkins, police say the SUV stopped and a passenger in the vehicle got out and walked towards her before getting back in. The SUV then fled westbound on Broadway, according to police.

A car struck Amy Adkins from behind near Broadway and Avenue S, then the driver fled the scene. (Amy Adkins)

Previous coverage: Lubbock woman making new start seeks justice after being hit by car

Anyone with information should call Crime Line at 741-100. Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.