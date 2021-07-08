Lubbock woman hit by stray bullet during July 4th fireworks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is being treated for a gunshot wound after a stray bullet hit her in the top of the head while she was watching fireworks on July Fourth.

Police were called to the 500 block of East 79th Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

The victim, Sandra Gonzalez, was watching fireworks with her friends when something hit her head. She said her ears began ringing and friends saw her head bleeding.

Friends found the bullet and turned it over to police. Police say the bullet was “nearly intact” with very little damage to the round.

Witnesses told police no one in the area was shooting a firearm and Gonzalez was the only one injured.

Police say she was hit in the top left part of her head and observed blood on her shoes.

No suspects have been identified as of Thursday.

