Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mike Pritchard Friends Fest happening Sunday, July 11

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prima Event Center will host the Mike Pritchard Friends Fest this Sunday, July 11 from noon to 10 p.m.

There will be live music and entertainment all day. There will also be a silent auction, food trucks and vendors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Ralphs’ Records for $10 or at the door for $15.

For more information visit the event Facebook page here.

https://fb.me/e/13gUnALOV

Posted by Mike Pritchard Friends Fest on Monday, July 5, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued
Behren Morton
First Texas Tech athlete releases own merchandise line
variant
‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant
Misty Parham, 27.
Woman wanted for Snyder murder arrested in Big Spring
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft warns users to update their PC immediately

Latest News

Clear the Shelter Fundraiser Crosby County
Arcc Animal Rescue of Crosby County to host Clear the Shelter event
There will be informational booths by organizations who serve in our community, food trucks,...
Lubbock Area Republican Women to host ‘Faith, Family & Freedom’ Celebration Saturday
Honk! Jr. presented by Moonlight Musicals
Lubbock Moonlight Musicals presents Honk! Jr.
Spirit Ranch Shopping Extravaganza Saturday, July 11, from 1 to 5 p.m.
Spirit Ranch to host Shopping Extravaganza & Vendor Event July 11