Mike Pritchard Friends Fest happening Sunday, July 11

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Prima Event Center will host the Mike Pritchard Friends Fest this Sunday, July 11 from noon to 10 p.m.

There will be live music and entertainment all day. There will also be a silent auction, food trucks and vendors. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Ralphs’ Records for $10 or at the door for $15.

For more information visit the event Facebook page here.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.