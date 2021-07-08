Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview police say they’re still looking for a man who disappeared four years ago this week. Detectives believe Paul Herrera stole more than $30,000 from the car dealership he managed then fled to Las Vegas.

Financial inactivity on Herrera’s accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing person case just a month ago, on June 4. Captain Bill Bridgewater says on the one hand, they’re openly investigating him as a missing person, but on the other, they can’t rule out that he is a fugitive from justice.

“People had heard the rumors that my brother was running and that my brother, you know, had stolen money from the company and that’s why he was running, that they weren’t, they were like oh he just you know, he left, you know, he’s gone, he’s left. But after four years, now people are starting to take it seriously,” Debbie Salazar, Herrera’s sister said.

Four years after her brother went missing, Salazar is still looking for answers. 50 year-old Herrera disappeared from Plainview on July 5, 2017. He lived in Lubbock, but worked at Plainview Dodge. There’s a warrant out for his arrest, accusing him of theft of property of $30,000 to $150,000.

“It doesn’t matter, you know, if he’s if he’s alive, if he’s not alive. I just, I just want to know. I want, I need closure. Our whole family needs closure,” Salazar said.

Salazar says she’s heard conflicting stories about the day her brother disappeared. Like that he never showed up for work, or that he did show up but left at lunch to go to the bank. A Wells Fargo employee told Salazar her brother came in and made a deposit, but it’s never been confirmed.

“The only thing you can do is just keep on going. Like I’ve kept trying, I don’t let it go. As you know, four years later, I’m still, you know, still trying to continue looking for him because I’m not willing to let go. I’m not going to let go,” Salazar said.

Plainview police say a coworker reported he saw Hererra in Las Vegas in July 2017. Salazar says she and Herrera’s daughter don’t believe he ever made it there. She plans to hire a private investigator.

“I want, I want to know like for sure, where was he last seen. I want to know, I want that license plate number. I want, I want answers, basically,” Salazar said.

Captain Bridgewater says the inactivity on Herrera’s bank accounts is not a good sign. If you know anything about Herrera’s whereabouts, call the Plainview Police Department.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.