Summer temps stay 90+, front expected over weekend

A weak cold front will increase rain chances slightly, along with bringing temps down on Sunday afternoon.(KCBD)
By John Robison
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As expected, today’s temperatures did exceed the 90 degree mark in Lubbock and in other communities on the South Plains.

Typical summer ‘high pressure’ will keep the area hot on Friday and Saturday with afternoon reading in the upper 80s to low 90s.

A weak cold front will increase rain chances slightly, along with bringing temps down on Sunday afternoon.

The front could slide into the South Plains late Saturday and Sunday morning. With the fronts arrival the chance of showers and some heavy storms will increase and linger into Sunday.

While the cold front is not strong it will bring the daytime temperatures back down to the mid to upper 80s from Sunday into early next week.

The normal high for this time of year if 93 degrees in the afternoon.

The chances of rain will peak on Sunday and then decrease again on Monday.

