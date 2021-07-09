Local Listings
$30K in damage after car crashes into Bank of America location


Employees say it’s going to cost $30,000 to repair damage to the Bank of America location at 2332 19th Street after a vehicle crashed into it on Friday afternoon.(KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Employees say it’s going to cost $30,000 to repair damage to the Bank of America location at 2332 19th Street after a vehicle crashed into it on Friday afternoon.

Police tell us the call came in at 1:08 p.m., but the car was unoccupied when they got there - a possible hit and run.

Employees say they’ll have to replace the whole wall and window, and that this is the second time in two years a collision like this has happened.

