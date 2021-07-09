$30K in damage after car crashes into Bank of America location

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Employees say it’s going to cost $30,000 to repair damage to the Bank of America location at 2332 19th Street after a vehicle crashed into it on Friday afternoon.

Police tell us the call came in at 1:08 p.m., but the car was unoccupied when they got there - a possible hit and run.

Employees say they’ll have to replace the whole wall and window, and that this is the second time in two years a collision like this has happened.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.