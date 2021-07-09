Combs family holding 7th annual BBQ to raise awareness for domestic violence on Saturday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been over six years since the tragic death of 24-year-old Frenship graduate Holly Combs.

Holly was stabbed to death by her husband, William Stewart, when an argument between them turned violent back in October of 2014. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Now the family holds an annual barbecue event to help victims of domestic violence.

This year’s event, their 7th Annual BBQ Cook-Off, will be held July 9th and 10th, Friday and Saturday at Patterson Park at the US 82 Frontage Road in Wolfforth.

“Help carry on the memory of Chip and Alice Combs’ daughter Holly Combs who lost her life due to domestic violence at the young age of 24. Proceeds go towards the Holly Combs Scholarship Fund and Women’s Protective Services/Non-Profit Organizations’. Help this year to also support Suicide Prevention in honor of our dear Terry Hale family.”

They’re expecting 20 to 35 teams that will cook beans, chicken, pork ribs and brisket.

This is a free all day event, and anyone can be a judge. It starts early Saturday morning. Judging begins at 11 a.m., but some teams might start cooking as early as Friday night.

Holly’s father Chip said, “Team Holly will be cooking award-winning pulled pork sandwiches to sell to the public, and then we’ll have lot of raffle items and fun stuff to help raise money.”

But this event isn’t the only legacy Holly leaves behind.

There’s also the Holly Combs Act that helps families lay their loved ones to rest properly.

We spoke to the Combs family back when they were working to get it passed.

“They said I had to wait seven days to do anything with her body because the husband who murdered her had control over her body unless I got him to sign off of it,” Chip said.

Chip says this event helps him and his family keep going, and if he can save one person from the same fate, it’s worth it.

Donations can be made online at the Venmo address Alice-Combs2.

The event will continue through Saturday with a live auction, raffle tickets, a food stand, live music, and breakfast burritos available at 7 a.m.

You can find more details here on their Facebook page.

