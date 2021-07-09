Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Combs family holding 7th annual BBQ to raise awareness for domestic violence on Saturday

It’s been over six years since the tragic death of 24-year-old Frenship graduate Holly Combs.
It’s been over six years since the tragic death of 24-year-old Frenship graduate Holly Combs.(Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s been over six years since the tragic death of 24-year-old Frenship graduate Holly Combs.

Holly was stabbed to death by her husband, William Stewart, when an argument between them turned violent back in October of 2014. He was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

Now the family holds an annual barbecue event to help victims of domestic violence.

This year’s event, their 7th Annual BBQ Cook-Off, will be held July 9th and 10th, Friday and Saturday at Patterson Park at the US 82 Frontage Road in Wolfforth.

“Help carry on the memory of Chip and Alice Combs’ daughter Holly Combs who lost her life due to domestic violence at the young age of 24. Proceeds go towards the Holly Combs Scholarship Fund and Women’s Protective Services/Non-Profit Organizations’. Help this year to also support Suicide Prevention in honor of our dear Terry Hale family.”

They’re expecting 20 to 35 teams that will cook beans, chicken, pork ribs and brisket.

This is a free all day event, and anyone can be a judge. It starts early Saturday morning. Judging begins at 11 a.m., but some teams might start cooking as early as Friday night.

Holly’s father Chip said, “Team Holly will be cooking award-winning pulled pork sandwiches to sell to the public, and then we’ll have lot of raffle items and fun stuff to help raise money.”

But this event isn’t the only legacy Holly leaves behind.

There’s also the Holly Combs Act that helps families lay their loved ones to rest properly.

We spoke to the Combs family back when they were working to get it passed.

“They said I had to wait seven days to do anything with her body because the husband who murdered her had control over her body unless I got him to sign off of it,” Chip said.

Chip says this event helps him and his family keep going, and if he can save one person from the same fate, it’s worth it.

Donations can be made online at the Venmo address Alice-Combs2.

The event will continue through Saturday with a live auction, raffle tickets, a food stand, live music, and breakfast burritos available at 7 a.m.

You can find more details here on their Facebook page.

PREVIOUS STORY: Pay it Forward: Combs family helps bring domestic violence awareness to Lubbock area

PREVIOUS STORY: Combs family struggled to bury daughter after Amarillo murder

PREVIOUS STORY: Family expresses pain, rage at death of Holly Combs

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

variant
‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant
Lubbock police
Lubbock woman hit by stray bullet during July 4th fireworks
Financial inactivity on Paul Herrera's accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing...
Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with...
Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued

Latest News

Bobby Lee Johns, last seen on June 9, 2018
Oldham County officials find human remains believed to be missing Amarillo man
First responders provide care to passengers from a vehicle rollover accident June 30, 2021
Texas Marine rescues children in overturned vehicle
The Lubbock Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
Man turns himself in to LPD, wanted for Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer
Employees say it’s going to cost $30,000 to repair damage to the Bank of America location at...
$30K in damage after car crashes into Bank of America location