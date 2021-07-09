Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Local Listings
Elsa losing strength today, Lubbock may send deputies to border, U.S. to end Afghan mission Aug. 31
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Daybreak Today,

Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way through New England.

What will the weather be like today?

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is considering how to support Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for jailers to help secure the Texas border.

  • The plan includes training and possibly sending personnel.
  • Sheriff Kelly Rowe says securing the border will help reduce the drug trade on the South Plains.
  • KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Blair Sabol has more: Sheriff: Lubbock County to assist in border crisis

Heavy rain is falling in South Texas again this morning.

  • The coastal bend has already received 8-to-10 inches of rain, resulting in widespread flooding.
  • Up-to 4 inches of rain is possible today.

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31.

The death toll from the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 64 people.

Read more top headlines here:

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

