Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

Tropical Storm Elsa is making its way through New England.

The storm is expected to start losing most of its power by later tonight.

Flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of New England and New York state.

Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast

What will the weather be like today?

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office is considering how to support Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for jailers to help secure the Texas border.

The plan includes training and possibly sending personnel.

Sheriff Kelly Rowe says securing the border will help reduce the drug trade on the South Plains.

Sheriff: Lubbock County to assist in border crisis

Heavy rain is falling in South Texas again this morning.

The coastal bend has already received 8-to-10 inches of rain, resulting in widespread flooding.

Up-to 4 inches of rain is possible today.

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. military mission in Afghanistan will end Aug. 31.

The president said the U.S. achieved what it set out to do after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Biden said the future of Afghanistan is now up to citizens.

'Overdue': Biden sets Aug. 31 for US exit from Afghanistan

The death toll from the Florida condominium collapse has risen to 64 people.

Teams recovered four more bodies on Thursday.

Another 76 are still missing and presumed dead.

Recovery workers pledge to press forward in condo collapse

Read more top headlines here:

