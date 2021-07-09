Heat continues into weekend, weak front bringing rain chances up

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Moving into the weekend, more heat followed by cooler temperatures and the potential of heavy rain by Sunday.

Saturday will still be in the low to mid 90s for most of the South Plains but a cold front will bring cooler temps late Saturday evening.

Along with the drop in temperatures showers and a few storms are possible late Saturday extending into early Sunday morning.

Then on Sunday afternoon and evening heavy thunderstorms will be possible and some locally rainfall will return to the area. There will be a slight chance of isolated severe storms in eastern New Mexico and possibly a few will develop into the western South Plains.

While this is another weak cold front it will lower the afternoon temperatures to the mid 80s on Sunday in Lubbock.

However, Monday will bring a return of afternoon temps near the 90 degree mark again.

