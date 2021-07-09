Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:55 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Raider, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. He is a two-year-old pit bull mix breed who has been at the shelter for more than two months.

Staff say he is very sweet and lovable. Raider is up to date on all of his shots, is neutered and has a microchip. His adoption fees for Friday, July 9, are waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Tank.

