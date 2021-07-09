Local Listings
Man turns himself in to LPD, wanted for Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer

The Lubbock Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man wanted for the aggravated assault of a peace officer is now in custody of Lubbock Police.

According to Police, the assault occurred at 5:50 a.m., January 18. LPD says they received a call in reference to a vehicle burglary in the 4700 block of 45th Street.

PREVIOUS: LPD searching for suspect wanted for agg. assault of a peace officer, reward offered

When the initial officer arrived on scene, he located the suspect vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop. The driver of that vehicle failed to stop and a short pursuit ensued. During the pursuit, Garcia, who was the front passenger of the suspect vehicle, fired multiple shots at the officer’s patrol vehicle.

The patrol vehicle was struck and disabled, but the officer was not injured.

A short time later, the vehicle was located abandoned in the 3900 block of 36th Street. The driver and passenger fled on foot.

Police say shortly before 11 p.m. on July 8, 19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia turned himself in to the Lubbock County Detention Center.

His bond is currently held at $300,000.

19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
