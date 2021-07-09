Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Residents evacuated from Miami-area condo can retrieve essential items

The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a...
The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Residents of a South Florida condo who were forced to evacuate over concerns about the building’s structural integrity will be allowed to return to retrieve essential items.

North Miami Beach officials ordered the 156-unit Crestview Towers evacuated a week ago following an audit of high-rise buildings 40 years old or older.

The audit was ordered in response to the collapse of the nearby Champlain Towers South condo complex in Surfside, which killed at least 64 and left 76 people missing.

Crestview Towers residents will be escorted by a police officer and will have 15 minutes to pick up necessary items.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

variant
‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant
Financial inactivity on Paul Herrera's accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing...
Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with...
Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash
Lubbock police
Lubbock woman hit by stray bullet during July 4th fireworks
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued

Latest News

Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm sparks tornado warnings in trek up East Coast
Pope Francis waves to the crowd as he arrives to recite the Angelus noon prayer from the window...
Vatican: Pope to deliver Sunday blessing from Rome hospital
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Raider
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider
Rain chances remain in the forecast
Summer heat, summer storms