Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Summer heat, summer storms

Rain chances remain in the forecast
Rain chances remain in the forecast(Cleared for use)
By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat as we head into the weekend, then storms and a chance of rain return. Here’s what I expect through the weekend.

Yesterday (Thursday), as expected, a few stray showers popped up southeast of Lubbock. None of the showers, however, resulted in rainfall in any of the rain gauges available to the official National Weather Service observation locations (the Lubbock airport, the West Texas Mesonet, and cooperative observer locations. It was the first day in over two weeks that no measurable precipitation was recorded in the viewing area.

Today, too, will be dry. It also will be mostly sunny, humid, and hot. Highs will range from around 90 degrees to the mid-90s. About average for the date.

The last time Lubbock recorded an average or above-average high was June 25. Yesterday’s high was 92°. My forecast high today for Lubbock is 93°, which is the July 9th average.

Tonight will be mostly fair and muggy. Lows will be similar to recent mornings, mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s in the eastern viewing area.

Saturday, tomorrow, more sun and heat are on the way. It also will be muggy with a slight afternoon breeze. Highs will be similar to todays, if not a degree or two hotter. My forecast for Lubbock Saturday is 94°.

A slight chance of storms returns to the northern viewing area late Saturday afternoon. The slight chance will arrive in the Lubbock area Saturday evening.

Scattered storms - a slight chance of rain - are expected Saturday night through Sunday. While some areas will remain dry, some may experience downpours.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

variant
‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant
Financial inactivity on Paul Herrera's accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing...
Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with...
Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash
Lubbock police
Lubbock woman hit by stray bullet during July 4th fireworks
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued

Latest News

A weak cold front will increase rain chances slightly, along with bringing temps down on Sunday...
Summer temps stay 90+, front expected over weekend
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 10 for Thursday, July 8
Source: KCBD Video
KCBD Weather at 6 for Thursday, July 8
KCBD Daybreak Today - Weather, 5 a.m., July 8
Heating up and drying out