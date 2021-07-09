Summer heat, summer storms

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More heat as we head into the weekend, then storms and a chance of rain return. Here’s what I expect through the weekend.

Yesterday (Thursday), as expected, a few stray showers popped up southeast of Lubbock. None of the showers, however, resulted in rainfall in any of the rain gauges available to the official National Weather Service observation locations (the Lubbock airport, the West Texas Mesonet, and cooperative observer locations. It was the first day in over two weeks that no measurable precipitation was recorded in the viewing area.

Today, too, will be dry. It also will be mostly sunny, humid, and hot. Highs will range from around 90 degrees to the mid-90s. About average for the date.

The last time Lubbock recorded an average or above-average high was June 25. Yesterday’s high was 92°. My forecast high today for Lubbock is 93°, which is the July 9th average.

Tonight will be mostly fair and muggy. Lows will be similar to recent mornings, mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s in the eastern viewing area.

Saturday, tomorrow, more sun and heat are on the way. It also will be muggy with a slight afternoon breeze. Highs will be similar to todays, if not a degree or two hotter. My forecast for Lubbock Saturday is 94°.

A slight chance of storms returns to the northern viewing area late Saturday afternoon. The slight chance will arrive in the Lubbock area Saturday evening.

Scattered storms - a slight chance of rain - are expected Saturday night through Sunday. While some areas will remain dry, some may experience downpours.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.