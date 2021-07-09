Texas Marine rescues children in overturned vehicle

VENUS, Texas (KCBD) - Marine Corps Maj. Leslie Seaton of Venus, Texas rescued two little girls trapped in an overturned van on June 30, 2021. Seaton was on his way to a family member’s home, a route he frequently travels.

When he first passed the crash, he didn’t think it looked serious, so he kept driving. But he said something in his gut told him to turn around.

”I felt guilty about not going to check,” he said. “So I turned around. I thought that the people already on-site would probably say ‘No, we’re good’ because no one looked panicked.”

When Seaton pulled up, another bystander told him there were kids trapped in the car.

They were not able to break through the windshield, so he and the bystanders were able to climb up the vehicle and get the driver’s side door open. They talked to the driver.

“I told him to get out of the way. I’ll get the kids,” he said.

He lowered himself down into the vehicle and was relieve to see the two girls only had cuts and scrapes.

”I reached down for the first child, and I realized that she was buckled in her seat. Being a dad myself, it only took me a second to figure out the buckle. I got her out and lifted her to hand her off outside the vehicle’s top through the driver’s door to the other guy. Once she was clear, I crawled down and had to go to the back row of the vehicle where the other little girl was.”

”By the time I got the second girl out, I saw a cop pull up. It was probably only 5 or 6 minutes from the time I got there.”

He said the girls were scared, and being a father, he took the time to talk to the girls and told them the paramedics were going to make sure they were ok.

Seaton will retire next year out of Dallas MEPS after nearly 20 years.

“Go do the right thing. You never know when someone does need help,” he said.

