Texas Tech Basketball player partners with Raising Cane's

Raising Cane’s announced today that the brand is teaming up with Texas Tech basketball player...
Raising Cane’s announced today that the brand is teaming up with Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar Jr. to use his name, image and likeness.(Twitter)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech basketball player Kevin McCullar Jr. has partnered with Raising Cane’s to use his name, image and likeness.

McCullar is entering his third basketball season as a Red Raider and will be a critical building block for the Texas Tech team. Already well-known for his defensive prowess with his athleticism and hustle, this season McCullar is expected to become a significant contributor to Tech’s offense.

Through the partnership, McCullar will film two episodes of “Kev’s Corner” to be named “Kev’s Caniac with Cane’s” in which he will wear a Cane’s branded t-shirt and his guests will display Cane’s branded drink cups. Episodes will be posted on Kevin’s Twitter and Instagram accounts and available for use on Raising Cane’s social media accounts. McCullar will also star in a one-hour basketball signing event at a Raising Cane’s Restaurant and coordinate a check-signing event and deliver funds to a supported charity following a “giveback day” at all four Lubbock Raising Cane’s Restaurants.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Raising Cane’s.

