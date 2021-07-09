Traffic being diverted after crash near 82nd and University
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and University Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the area just after 1 p.m. Traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.
