Traffic being diverted after crash near 82nd and University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and University Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area just after 1 p.m. Traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

