Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Traffic being diverted after crash near 82nd and University

Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and University.
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and University.(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and University Friday afternoon.

Police were called to the area just after 1 p.m. Traffic is being diverted. Avoid the area if possible.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we gather more information.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

variant
‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant
Lubbock police
Lubbock woman hit by stray bullet during July 4th fireworks
Financial inactivity on Paul Herrera's accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing...
Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with...
Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash
Kayeden Stutzman (left) was believed to be with Erik Stutzman.
Amber Alert for missing Texas toddler discontinued

Latest News

Bob Mills Furniture celebrates 50 years Saturday, July 10.
Bob Mills Furniture Celebrates 50 years
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
FILE - This Jan. 27, 2020, file photo shows a General Motors logo at the General Motors...
GM recall: Side air bags can explode in Chevy, GMC pickups
KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Raider
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Raider