1 injured after single-vehicle rollover in North Lubbock County

((Source: KFVS))
By Harrison Roberts
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS responded to a call for a single vehicle crash just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, a vehicle was traveling northbound on FM 1264, north of FM 2641.

The vehicle went off the edge of the roadway. The driver swerved to get back on the road and overcorrected causing the vehicle to roll.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and transported to UMC with moderate injuries.

