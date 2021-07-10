Federal judge considering lawsuit over mask policy at Jayton-Girard ISD

JAYTON, Texas (KCBD) - A federal judge is weighing whether to throw out a lawsuit over the mask policy at Jayton-Girard ISD.

Clint Long, representing a student, claims the district illegally established a COVID-19 policy in secret, with a secret committee, in violation of the Texas Open Meetings Act.

He claims the district failed to weigh the risk to students during the previous school year, when the policy was instituted.

Long claims the school blocked him and the student from going inside without a mask back in March, violating their constitutional rights.

The school district is now asking the judge to throw out the case, since it has now rescinded its mask policy, claiming that Long was not legally harmed.

