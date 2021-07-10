Local Listings
Jeff Fabila is new Tahoka Softball Coach

By Pete Christy
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Jeff Fabila is taking over as Tahoka’s softball coach. He was at Hale Center last year helping the Owls baseball program.

Before that, he was the head softball coach at Brownfield where he did a terrific job with the Lady Cubs.

He’s excited for the opportunity in Tahoka.

