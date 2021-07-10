Jeff Fabila is new Tahoka Softball Coach

TAHOKA, Texas (KCBD) - Jeff Fabila is taking over as Tahoka’s softball coach. He was at Hale Center last year helping the Owls baseball program.

Tahoka has hired Jeff Fabila to be their new softball coach. Fabila has been out at Hale Center, but before that, did a... Posted by Pete Christy KCBD on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Jeff Fabila is the new softball coach at Tahoka

Tahoka has hired Jeff Fabila to be their new softball coach. Fabila has been out at Hale Center, but before that, did a sensational job leading...

Before that, he was the head softball coach at Brownfield where he did a terrific job with the Lady Cubs.

He’s excited for the opportunity in Tahoka.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.