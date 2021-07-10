Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Mitchell County releases one page of Shawn Adkins arrest warrant

By Anthony Hall
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to continued requests from our Investigates team, the Mitchell County District Attorney’s Office has released a single page from Shawn Adkins’ arrest warrant.

Police believe Adkins killed Hailey Dunn in Colorado City back in December of 2010.

Big Spring police arrested him last month, but officially, we don’t know why.

When KCBD requested the arrest warrant, we were sent to Mitchell County, where the DA refused, citing Texas law, claiming it blocked us from access to this public record, since it involves the alleged abuse and death of a child.

We’re still waiting on the attorney general to rule on this decision.

Now, 10 days since our request for the entire arrest warrant and affadavit, we have received only one part of the warrant, ordering law enforcement agents to arrest Shawn Adkins, on the charge of murder, out of Colorado City.

But this document doesn’t say what led Mitchell County to that conclusion.

Our Investigates team will keep pursuing your right to know about what police say led to the death of Hailey Dunn.

You can see our all our previous coverage in our Investigates section.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

variant
‘This Delta variant is a game changer’: Lubbock sees Delta COVID-19 variant
Lubbock police
Lubbock woman hit by stray bullet during July 4th fireworks
Financial inactivity on Paul Herrera's accounts led detectives to reopen his case as a missing...
Plainview PD reopens missing person case, family wants answers four years after disappearance
Police responded to a hit-and-run crash on June 24 that sent one woman to the hospital with...
Lubbock police searching for suspect in June hit-and-run crash
Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old

Latest News

Source: KCBD Video
Update on Shawn Adkins arrest documents
Shawn Adkins was arrested on June 14, 2021 for the 11-year-old murder of Hailey Dunn. Details...
INVESTIGATES: Arrest warrant withheld in Hailey Dunn case
Source: KCBD Video
Warrant withheld in Shawn Adkins case
Source: KCBD Video
Authorities still refusing to release arrest warrant in Hailey Dunn case