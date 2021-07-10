Mitchell County releases one page of Shawn Adkins arrest warrant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In response to continued requests from our Investigates team, the Mitchell County District Attorney’s Office has released a single page from Shawn Adkins’ arrest warrant.

Police believe Adkins killed Hailey Dunn in Colorado City back in December of 2010.

Big Spring police arrested him last month, but officially, we don’t know why.

When KCBD requested the arrest warrant, we were sent to Mitchell County, where the DA refused, citing Texas law, claiming it blocked us from access to this public record, since it involves the alleged abuse and death of a child.

We’re still waiting on the attorney general to rule on this decision.

Now, 10 days since our request for the entire arrest warrant and affadavit, we have received only one part of the warrant, ordering law enforcement agents to arrest Shawn Adkins, on the charge of murder, out of Colorado City.

But this document doesn’t say what led Mitchell County to that conclusion.

Our Investigates team will keep pursuing your right to know about what police say led to the death of Hailey Dunn.

You can see our all our previous coverage in our Investigates section.

