Severe storms possible Saturday night into Sunday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a quiet end to the workweek, storms are expected for the area Saturday evening and again Sunday afternoon. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed most of the KCBD viewing area under a marginal risk for severe weather both Saturday and Sunday.

Late Saturday evening is when the first round of storms will begin if they do develop. Coverage is expected to be scattered with a few isolated severe storms. The biggest threat will be damaging winds and small hail.

Sunday looks to be the more active of the two days, mainly for the southwestern part of the KCBD viewing area. Coverage is expected to be scattered to widespread. Storms are likely to develop in the early afternoon and linger through the evening hours with damaging winds again being the biggest threat. These storms will develop along a cold front pushing through the area, so timing is dependent on when this front moves through.

Temperatures overnight Saturday will remain seasonable in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Highs on Sunday expected to be a couple degrees below average thanks to the cold front mentioned above moving through the area. After Sunday, we dry out and warm back up into the lower 90s for the workweek.

Marginal risk for much of the KCBD viewing area (cleared for use)

Marginal risk for Lubbock County and much of the KCBD viewing area (cleared for use)

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.