Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Unopened Legend of Zelda game from 1987 sells for $870,000

An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction...
An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000. Heritage Auctions in Dallas says the video game sold Friday, July 9, 2021.(Source: Heritage Actions)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — An unopened copy of Nintendo’s The Legend of Zelda that was made in 1987 has sold at auction for $870,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said it was a rare version that was created during a limited production run that took place during a few months in late 1987. The Legend of Zelda is a popular fantasy adventure game that was first released in 1986.

“The Legend of Zelda marks the beginning of one of the most important sagas in gaming; its historical significance can’t be understated ... it is a true collector’s piece,” Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist, said in a statement.

In April, the auction house sold an unopened copy of Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and forgotten about in a desk drawer for $660,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Andrew Jaquez, 35
Federal Charges: Odessa man drove to Lubbock to have sex with 11-year-old
The Lubbock Police Department is searching for 19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
Man turns himself in to LPD, wanted for Aggravated Assault of a Peace Officer
A woman has been charged with murder in the death of Samuel Olson, her boyfriend's 5-year-old...
Woman charged with capital murder in Texas boy’s death
This payout falls under President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which will...
Key things to know about the monthly Advance Child Tax Credit
Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash near 82nd and University.
Traffic being diverted after crash near 82nd and University

Latest News

Smoke rises from a food and beverage factory in Rupganj, outside Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday,...
Police arrest Bangladesh factory owners after fire kills 52
Police officers patrol in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday.
‘We need help’: Haiti’s interim leader requests US troops
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse
Australia's Ashleigh Barty reacts after defeating the Czech Republic's Karolina Pliskova in the...
Barty beats Pliskova at Wimbledon for 2nd Grand Slam title