LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash at 66th Street and the S. Loop 289 access road.

The call came in just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.

One person was transported by EMS to UMC with serious injuries.

We will provide additional updates as more information is received.

