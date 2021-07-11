Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Firefighter rescues kitten trapped under truck

A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County,...
A tiny kitten who had crawled under a truck ended up going for a ride in Hillsborough County, Fla.(Source: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Fla./Facebook)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A tiny kitten found itself in a tight space, but firefighters came to the rescue.

A man flagged down the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue from a supermarket parking lot Saturday morning after he heard the cries of a kitten coming from his truck.

Firefighter Elaine Owens crawled under the truck and rescued the kitten, who had been stuck between the vehicle floor and the gas tank during the trip to the supermarket.

The furry little stowaway, who is believed to be 2 months old, was unharmed.

A bystander decided to give the kitten a home “and clean it up as the newest member of her family.”

This morning, the crew of Engine 18 came to the rescue of an approximately 2-month-old kitten trapped under a pickup...

Posted by Hillsborough County Fire Rescue, Florida on Saturday, July 10, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 injured in single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock
Baylor University student Veronica Penales, who has emerged as one of the leading LGBTQ student...
Baylor University stirs anger and confusion as it opens the door for first LGBTQ student group
Marginal risk for Lubbock County and much of the KCBD viewing area
Severe storms possible Saturday night into Sunday
Jayton-Girard ISD Seal
Federal judge considering lawsuit over mask policy at Jayton-Girard ISD

Latest News

Authorities concluded that there was “no chance of life” in the remaining rubble, but the...
Mayor: 90 deaths confirmed in Florida condominium collapse
Richard Branson, the London-born founder of the Virgin Group, turns 71 in a week. He joins five...
Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson flying own rocket to space
A fire in Klamath Falls, Ore., exploded in size.
Bootleg fire in Oregon explodes in size
Across Florida, people living in the thousands of condominiums rising above the state’s 1,350...
Officials across Florida rethink condo inspection polices