Severe thunderstorms this afternoon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a portion of the KCBD viewing area under a slight risk for severe weather.

Storms are expected to develop this afternoon along a cold front that is draped across the South Plains. The strongest of these expected south and southwest of Lubbock, but anywhere on the Caprock could see showers and thunderstorms. The main threats will be gusty to damaging winds up to 70 mph and quarter-sized hail. Localized flooding is possible as well with brief downpours expected. Severe activity will likely diminish overnight but a stray shower or two could linger into early Monday morning.

Temperature-wise today will be a bit cooler than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few areas off the Caprock seeing the lower 90s. Aside from storms, expect partly cloudy skies and winds from the NE becoming SW around 10-15 mph.

Tomorrow, temperatures will return to the lower 90s with dry conditions expected through Wednesday. Our next chance for rain will be late workweek into the weekend.

