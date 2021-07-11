Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Waco Walmart evacuated after bomb threat

A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.
A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.(Justin Jackson)
By Justin Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Walmart located at 4320 Franklin in Waco has been reopened after it was momentarily evacuated as the result of a bomb threat Sunday afternoon.

Waco Police and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office evacuated the store shortly after 2:30 p.m.

The threat prompted other local businesses nearby to close while police investigated the threat at the Walmart.

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Department did a walk-through of the store with a K9 to clear the building of any suspicious devices.

The store was reopened shortly before 4 p.m. after it was determined no explosive device was left inside.

A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.
A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.(Justin Jackson)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two women killed in crash
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
1 injured in single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock
Baylor University student Veronica Penales, who has emerged as one of the leading LGBTQ student...
Baylor University stirs anger and confusion as it opens the door for first LGBTQ student group
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night

Latest News

Rezults Wrestling Academy welcomes kids from as young as four all the way through their high...
Rezults Wrestling Academy has wrestling on the rise in West Texas
Two women killed in crash
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night
Marginal risk for Lubbock County and much of the KCBD viewing area
Severe storms possible Saturday night into Sunday