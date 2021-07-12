2 from Lubbock critically injured, 1 killed in crash south of Odessa

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One man from McCamey Texas was killed and two Lubbock residents were injured in a crash south of Odessa Thursday, July 8.

The crash occurred around 8:35 a.m.

The crash report states Michael L. Zuniga, 36, of McCamey was traveling east on U.S. Highway 67. Enrique Borges, 30, and Daniel Castillo, 27, both of Lubbock were traveling west on U.S. Highway 67. Zuniga entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck Borges and Castillo head-on.

Michael L. Zuniga was pronounced dead at the scene. Enrique Borges was transported to Odessa Regional Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. Daniel Castillo was transported to the McCamey Hospital with incapacitating injuries.

Borges and Castillo were both wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, it is unknown if Zuniga was wearing a seatbelt.

