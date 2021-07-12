4 Texas Tech players selected in MLB draft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech has had a total of four players selected in the first six rounds of the 2021 MLB draft.

Cal Conley was the first Red Raider selected in the draft. Conley was taken in the 4th round and 126th overall pick to the Atlanta Braves.

The second Red Raider selected in the draft was Dru Baker. Baker was taken in the 4th round and 130th overall pick by the Tampa Bay Rays.

Braxton Fulford is the third Texas tech player selected in the draft. Fulford was drafted in the 6th round and the 170th overall selection. Fulford will be heading to Colorado to join the Rockies.

Texas Tech Pitcher, Mason Montgomery, will be joining Dru Baker in Tampa Bay after being selected in the 6th round. Montgomery was the 191st overall selection by the Rays.

KCBD will continue providing updates as the draft continues.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.