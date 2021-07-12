Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a decision to leave the state and fly to Washington D.C. to attempt to overhaul the GOP election laws.

“Texas Democrats’ decision to break a quorum of the Texas Legislature and abandon the Texas State Capitol inflicts harm on the very Texans who elected them to serve. As they fly across the country on cushy private planes, they leave undone issues that can help their districts and our state,” said Governor Abbott.

According to Governor Abbott, the issues are property tax relief, funding to support Sheriffs and law enforcement in high crime areas, funding for children in foster care, and, funding for retired teachers.

Governor Abbot who is up for reelection in 2022 is wanting new election laws in Texas, and is calling 30-day sessions until a bill is passed.

“The Democrats must put aside partisan political games and get back to the job they were elected to do. Their constituents must not be denied these important resources simply because their elected representative refused to show up to work,” said Governor Abbott.

