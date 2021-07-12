Back the Badges Blood Drive July 12-16, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Back the Badges Blood Drive is from Monday, July 12 through Sunday, July 18 at the South Plains Mall.

The donation location will be open from Noon until 6 p.m. and is near the entrance between Barnes & Noble and the men’s Dillard’s.

Donors will receive four passes to Joyland Amusement Park, two movie tickets and a popcorn, a blood donor t-shirt while supplies last.

Face covering are required for donors who have not received the COVID-19 vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, visit https://donors.vitalant.org/dwp/portal/dwa and put in a Lubbock zip code. Click on “See Times” next to Back the Badges - Vacant Store Front.

At the South Plains Mall, between Barnes & Noble and the men's Dillard's. (Vitalant)

