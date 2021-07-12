Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Cedric the Entertainer to host live Emmy Awards ceremony

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los...
FILE - Cedric the Entertainer appears at the world premiere of "The Black Godfather" in Los Angeles on June 3, 2019.(Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cedric the Entertainer will host the Emmy Awards in September as the ceremony returns to a live telecast after last year’s pandemic-forced virtual event.

There will be a limited audience of nominees and guests at the Microsoft Theatre for the Sept. 19 show, CBS and the TV academy said Monday.

Contenders for the 73rd prime-time Emmys will be announced virtually at 8:30 a.m. PDT Tuesday, streaming live on Emmys.com.

“Since I was a little boy huddled up next to my grandmother, television has always been my reliable friend, so it is an enormous honor for me to host this year’s Emmy Awards,” Cedric the Entertainer said in a statement.

“Throughout the roller-coaster of a year that we have all lived through, television has helped us stay connected as a society like never before,” said the actor and comedian, who stars in and produces CBS’ sitcom “The Neighborhood.”

Among the binge-worthy shows that kept viewers company during the COVID-19 pandemic and are considered front-runners for nominations: “The Crown,” “Ted Lasso,” “The Mandalorian” and “Bridgerton.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KJTV Video
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock
Baylor University student Veronica Penales, who has emerged as one of the leading LGBTQ student...
Baylor University stirs anger and confusion as it opens the door for first LGBTQ student group
1 injured in single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning

Latest News

Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to the trade war
Wisconsin farmers hope for an end to tariffs and trade war
2 from Lubbock critically injured, 1 killed in crash south of Odessa
Drake Bell
Actor Drake Bell gets probation on child endangerment charge
19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
Lubbock man charged in San Angelo murder
“Black Widow,” starring Scarlett Johansson, has had a long journey to theaters. Originally...
‘Black Widow’ soars to pandemic box office record