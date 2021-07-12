Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

1 injured after weekend rollover, Texas advances voting bills, Pfizer recommends COVID booster shot
Daybreak Today Live logo
Daybreak Today Live logo(KCBD)
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:53 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

On Daybreak Today,

One person was hospitalized after a crash near 66th Street and South Loop 289 early Saturday morning.

What will the weather be like today?

Texas lawmakers advanced another set of voting bills in the House and Senate.

Thousands of Cubans are protesting worsening conditions as the island deals with a third wave of COVID infections.

Pfizer plans to meet with U.S. health officials today, to discuss authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and five crewmates flew into sub-orbital space on Sunday.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KJTV Video
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock
Baylor University student Veronica Penales, who has emerged as one of the leading LGBTQ student...
Baylor University stirs anger and confusion as it opens the door for first LGBTQ student group
1 injured in single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning

Latest News

Source: KJTV Video
Rezults Wrestling Academy has wrestling on the rise in West Texas
Rezults Wrestling Academy welcomes kids from as young as four all the way through their high...
Rezults Wrestling Academy has wrestling on the rise in West Texas
A reported bomb threat evacuated a Walmart Sunday on Franklin.
Waco Walmart evacuated after bomb threat
Source: KJTV Video
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock