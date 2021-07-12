Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today,

One person was hospitalized after a crash near 66th Street and South Loop 289 early Saturday morning.

Police say Brodie Pinkerton lost control of his SUV, causing it to roll several times.

He was taken to University Medical Center.

What will the weather be like today?

Texas lawmakers advanced another set of voting bills in the House and Senate.

The bills set restrictions on hours of voting and what election coordinators can do with mail-in ballots.

Those advanced to the full chamber over the weekend, a vote could come this week.

Thousands of Cubans are protesting worsening conditions as the island deals with a third wave of COVID infections.

The island is dealing with a shortage of food, medicine and other supplies.

Residents are also dealing with power outages.

Pfizer plans to meet with U.S. health officials today, to discuss authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says the booster would be needed within one year.

The CDC and FDA say no boosters are needed yet. Studies are underway to determine if they are necessary.

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson and five crewmates flew into sub-orbital space on Sunday.

The ship took off from New Mexico.

The company is now accepting reservations for space-flights, at $250,000 a ticket.

