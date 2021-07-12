Drier and sunny next few days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There were a few isolated showers/weak storms that popped up east of Lubbock this morning. Now this afternoon a few isolated showers/weak storms have developed south of Lubbock, moving from north to south. As expected, most of our area is missing the rain today. Even the recording sites that did receive rain didn’t get much, with totals on the Texas Tech Mesonet of just a few hundredths of an inch.

There is a lot of humidity in place, here at the ground and throughout the atmosphere, so we still could see a few more small, isolated showers or storms through sunset. And they will be capable of brief downpours. Mostly clear through morning, low near 67 in Lubbock Tuesday morning.

The next few days will be sunny, with a few clouds going up through the afternoon. Both tomorrow and Wednesday will top out near 90. Most of our area should stay dry. In fact, across the state this week looks drier than last week.

Forecast high for Tuesday (KCBD)

We see a subtle change in the weather pattern starting Thursday, with an area of high pressure over the western United States edging westward slightly. With the high farther away, we’ll likely see at least a few showers and thunderstorms in the area late each day from Thursday through the weekend. Late week a front will likely also push into the area from the north. This far out, the specifics aren’t too clear on any one day having a better chance for rain; so we have a pretty broad-brushed slight chance for rain each day from late this week through early next week.

The typical high temp this time of year is 93. We’re expecting it to stay just below that mark all the way through the weekend.

Precipitation check

Through yesterday Lubbock International has received 12.99″ of precipitation, which is 3.13″ above the YTD average of 9.86″. This is a good position to be in. That said, the climatologists at NOAA are now giving a heads up that there’s a good chance we’ll edge back toward La Nina by late this year into next year. It’s important to note every one of these El Nino or La Nina phases are different; and it is not the only thing that drives precip here. But La Nina typically means drier-than-average conditions for our region. After the past couple years, this probably isn’t the news you want to hear. We’ll be watching these trends in the coming months.

