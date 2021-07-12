Local Listings
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church hosts Summer “Party in the Patch” fundraiser

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The “Pumpkin Patch” church invites you for some fun in the sun as they host their first-ever Summer “Party in the Patch!”

Everyone is invited to come have a blast in the patch with your family and friends for a good cause. Enjoy lawn games, water slides, bounce houses, a dunk tank, food trucks, and the fellowship of the community.

This event is a fundraiser with a portion of the proceeds being donated to Lubbock’s Meals on Wheels program and Women’s Protective Services.

Admission for all day play and a food voucher (*Hot dog and chips): $20.00/person, $15.00/person for groups (5) or more.

