Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Levelland ISD Superintendent resigns in mutual agreement

Levelland ISD
Levelland ISD(KCBD NewsChannel 11)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The resignation of Superintendent Jeff Northern was announced Monday, July 12, in a letter released to Levelland ISD staff.

The letter states Mr. Northern and the School Board entered into an agreement which allows Mr. Northern the ability to pursue other interests while also permitting the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent.

Mr. Kelly Baggett has accepted the position as interim Superintendent.

According to the letter released to staff, the agreement was mutual.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KJTV Video
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock
Baylor University student Veronica Penales, who has emerged as one of the leading LGBTQ student...
Baylor University stirs anger and confusion as it opens the door for first LGBTQ student group
1 injured in single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning

Latest News

UMC hosts Children’s Water Safety event in light of multiple drowning injuries
2 from Lubbock critically injured, 1 killed in crash south of Odessa
19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
Lubbock man charged in San Angelo murder
Summer Party in the Patch
First Cumberland Presbyterian Church hosts Summer “Party in the Patch” fundraiser