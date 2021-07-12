Levelland ISD Superintendent resigns in mutual agreement

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The resignation of Superintendent Jeff Northern was announced Monday, July 12, in a letter released to Levelland ISD staff.

The letter states Mr. Northern and the School Board entered into an agreement which allows Mr. Northern the ability to pursue other interests while also permitting the Board to pursue hiring another Superintendent.

Mr. Kelly Baggett has accepted the position as interim Superintendent.

According to the letter released to staff, the agreement was mutual.

