Lubbock Police to investigate two crashes Tuesday, will close roads

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Major Crash Investigation Unit will conduct two follow-up crash investigations starting at 9 a.m. July 13.

The unit will start their investigation at 50th Street and Memphis Avenue.

  • Westbound traffic on 50th Street will be redirected northbound on to Knoxville Avenue.
  • Southbound traffic on Memphis Avenue will be redirected westbound along the 50th Street business access road.
  • Northbound traffic on Memphis Avenue will be redirected eastbound on 50th Street.
  • The northbound turning lane at the intersection of 50th Street and Memphis Avenue will be closed.

This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

The second follow-up investigation will occur at 24th Street and Slide Road.

  • Northbound traffic will be redirected eastbound on 27th Street.
  • 24th Street will be closed in between York Avenue and Slide Road.
  • The turning lane at the intersection of 24th Street and Slide Road will be closed.

This operations is expected to take approximately an hour and a half.

Motorists are asked to avoid these areas and plan to use an alternate route since delays are expected.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Lubbock Police Department.

