A “mixed-bag” of weather

By Steve Divine
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Fog, thunder, lightning, rain, heavy rain, and sun are all accounted for in my forecast. And that is just today. Here is what I expect today, the work week, and the weekend.

Low visibility in patchy fog is possible this morning. This may slow down the morning commute in some areas.

Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and early this evening. Most spots, however, will remain dry. Because a considerable amount of moisture (water vapor) remains in the atmosphere, some of the rain may be heavy. It’s possible a spot or two may pick up another one to two inches of rain today.

If you hear thunder, lightning is near enough to strike your location. You should be inside: A home, other building, or vehicle.

Keep up with the latest - where showers are, where they are going, plus watches, advisories, or warnings which may be issued, and current conditions - right here on our Weather Page. You can also keep up while on the go with our free KCBD Weather App for your mobile device. Search for it in your play/app store.

I will add rain totals here later this morning.

