Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Police officer put on on administrative duty for Three Percenters sticker on personal vehicle

The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough...
The Columbia Police Department's Office of Professional Standards is conducting a thorough review, officials say.(Source: WIS, Gray Television)
By WIS News 10 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - An officer with the Columbia Police Department has been removed from patrol duties after a complaint about a sticker on the officer’s personal vehicle.

The officer, who has not been named, had a Three Percenters sticker on his car, the department confirmed.

Three Percenters are “anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. Canada has labeled it a terrorist entity.

Three Percenters are also known as 3%ers, III%ers, and Threepers.

Someone complained to CPD about the sticker and after an initial review, commanders spoke with the officer, WIS TV reported.

Officials said that officer immediately and voluntarily removed the sticker from his vehicle.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty while the CPD Office of Professional Standards conducts a thorough review.

Copyright 2021 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KJTV Video
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night
2 from Lubbock critically injured, 1 killed in crash south of Odessa
19-year-old Joshua Tyler Garcia
Lubbock man charged in San Angelo murder
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock

Latest News

President Joe Biden will host New York City’s Democratic mayoral candidate and other city and...
Biden balances fighting rising crime, reforming police
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leave state to try to stop GOP voting bill
Governor Greg Abbott had issued a statement today after the Texas House Democrats made a...
Abbott issues statement about Texas Democrats decision to leave state, attempting to overhaul GOP election laws