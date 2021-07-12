Local Listings
Public Health Department partners with LISD to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Consider This: Vote yes on Lubbock ISD bond
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Public Health Department will work with LISD to offer school vaccinations as well as Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to students and parents during the month of July.

  • Recipients of school vaccinations must be 4 years of age or older (Pre-K to college students) and uninsured or enrolled in Chip or Medicaid.
    School-Aged Vaccines: Dtap, MMR, VAR, IPV, Hepatitis A & B, MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and MenB
    College Vaccines: MCV4 (Meningitis), HPV9 and Tdap
  • Recipients of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination must be 12 years of age or older and are eligible regardless of insurance status.

Each clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • July 16 - Estacado High School
  • July 23 - Monterey High School

Walk-ins are welcome. Recipients do not need to be enrolled in LISD to receive a vaccination.

For more information, call the Public Health Department at 806-775-2933.

