Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Advertisement

Trump easily wins CPAC straw poll for 2024 president

Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political...
Former president Donald Trump raises his fist before speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Sunday, July 11, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 8:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump easily won the straw poll for the 2024 presidential race among Republicans at CPAC.

The three-day Conservative Political Action Conference, which normally serves as an audition for GOP presidential contenders, wrapped up Sunday in Dallas. In the straw poll, Trump defeated a field of a dozen candidates taking 70 percent of the delegates’ votes.

In his speech, Trump made it clear that, if he runs, he expects a re-match with President Joe Biden.

“Joe Biden has brought our country to the brink of ruin,” Trump declared. “Right here in Texas, we are the epicenter of a border migration crisis unlike anything anyone has ever seen before in the U.S., in the history of the country.”

In the straw poll of CPAC attendees, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis finished in second place to former President Trump, taking 21 percent of the vote. In a second poll, which imagined Trump did not run, DeSantis took more than two-thirds of the ballots.

The former president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., finished in third place with four percent.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: KJTV Video
1 seriously injured in overnight crash in Lubbock
Lightning strike in Wolfforth on Saturday, July 11.
Thunderstorm Watch expires as storms move out of area Sunday night
LFR fight a house fire in 2300 block of 2nd Place
1 escapes from house fire in North Lubbock
Baylor University student Veronica Penales, who has emerged as one of the leading LGBTQ student...
Baylor University stirs anger and confusion as it opens the door for first LGBTQ student group
1 injured in single-vehicle rollover Saturday morning

Latest News

Law enforcement center is located in downtown Lubbock.
Sheriff: Lubbock County to assist in border crisis
Former Texas Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman at the Texas Republican Convention at the Henry...
Eva Guzman, former Texas Supreme Court justice, joins GOP primary challenge against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
Early voting results from May 1 Election - KCBD Decision 2021
Shaw, Cubit secure seats in Slaton runoff
State Rep. Gene Wu, D-Houston, asks a question during session on the House floor. Credit:
Multiple Senate GOP priorities fail in Texas House after last-ditch effort by Democrats to run out the clock