UMC hosts Children’s Water Safety event in light of multiple drowning injuries

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Year to date, Lubbock and the surrounding community has experienced 15 drowning injuries, some of which have been fatal. The American Academy of Pediatrics states drowning is the leading cause of injury death in US children 1 to 4 years of age.

UMC Health System is passionate about providing the latest resources and knowledge to keep our community safe. UMC, in partnership with Texas Tech Physicians, will host a Children’s Water Safety Event to provide water safety education and a free life jacket, as well as additional resources.

The come and go event will be located at Southwest Aqua Sports. There will be CPR training, UMC EMS truck tours, life jacket fitting and giveaways, and breakfast will be provided. The Lubbock Fire Department Dive Team will be present. All child participants will have a chance to win free swim lessons, courtesy of Academy Sports and Southwest Aqua Sports.

UMC is passionate for you and wants to help prevent any dangers your child encounters while in the water. Join us for the opportunity to receive lifesaving knowledge and resources and to stay safe this summer!

Who: UMC Children’s Hospital and Texas Tech Physicians

What: Children’s Water Safety Event

When: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10AM-2PM (come and go)

Where: Southwest Aqua Sports, 3909 N Frankford Ave, Lubbock, TX 79416

