2 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Iola Ave
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say two people were moderately injured after a four-vehicle crash at 19th Street and Iola Ave.
The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the intersection.
There is no word on how the crash happened, but it involved a Citibus van, a passenger car, an SUV and a pickup truck.
Although police say there were two people injured, it is unknow if anyone was taken to the hospital.
