2 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Iola Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say two people were moderately injured after a four-vehicle crash at 19th Street and Iola Ave.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the intersection.

There is no word on how the crash happened, but it involved a Citibus van, a passenger car, an SUV and a pickup truck.

Although police say there were two people injured, it is unknow if anyone was taken to the hospital.

