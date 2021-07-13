Local Listings
2 injured in 4-vehicle crash at 19th and Iola Ave

Two with moderate injuries after crash at 19th St and Iola Ave
Two with moderate injuries after crash at 19th St and Iola Ave(KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police say two people were moderately injured after a four-vehicle crash at 19th Street and Iola Ave.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. in the intersection.

There is no word on how the crash happened, but it involved a Citibus van, a passenger car, an SUV and a pickup truck.

Although police say there were two people injured, it is unknow if anyone was taken to the hospital.

