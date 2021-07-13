2 injured in Monday night shooting at the Hilltop Apartments

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Monday night after a shooting at the Hilltop Apartments.

Officers responded to a shots fired called at the complex near MLK and East 4th Street just after 10 p.m. Police say a domestic dispute broke out between two people when a third person arrived and confronted one of the individuals. That’s when investigators say the two individuals both drew guns and fired. They were both struck by gun fire and taken to UMC with gunshot wounds.

Two other suspects involved left before police arrived.

No additions details have been released.

