3 killed in Gaines County crash

Fatal crash in Gaines County
Fatal crash in Gaines County(WCAX)
By Amber Stegall
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GAINES COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Three people were killed in a crash on Monday afternoon near Denver City, Texas.

Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say 40-year-old Laura Marin of Denver City was driving a Ford Expedition eastbound on County Road 214, about 6.5 miles south of Denver City. Her passengers were 64-year-old Rosalva G. Marin of Denver City and 16-year-old Alexis Zamarippa of Seminole. Both Laura and Rosalva were pronounced deceased on the scene. Zamarippa was taken to Covenant Medical Center in Lubbock where she later died.

DPS officials say Marin entered the westbound lanes of County Road 214 and crashed head-on with a Chevrolet 2500 pulling a trailer.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Yoakum County Hospital for his injuries.

All four people were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

