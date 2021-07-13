Below-average high temps continue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Through 5 p.m. it’s been up to 88 in Lubbock, with lower to mid 90s farther east and northeast of the city, off the Caprock. Typical high this time of year here is 93. And we don’t see an end to the break from the heat just yet. A sign of high pressure overhead is the sunny sky. There have been a few clouds, but not with much vertical development. The wind has also kicked up out of the south, which will be the trend again tomorrow.

There are some showers and storms in northern New Mexico and also some in the Hill Country. But around our region it’s clear and will stay that way.

Tonight mainly clear, low near 67. Wind SE/S 10-15mph.

Tomorrow it’ll be nearly a repeat of today, high near 89. Breezy at times, southerly wind 12-25mph.

Projected wind speed Wednesday afternoon. (KCBD)

Rain chance returns

The high pressure dome overhead will retreat westward some. And a disturbance is expected to move around it, to lead to some showers and thunderstorms in the higher terrain of New Mexico and Colorado. Those storms may move into our area Thursday night.

Then we’ll continue a slight chance for a shower or thunderstorm late each day Friday through the weekend. The data don’t show much change from one day to the other, though Monday looks a little better at this point.

And it also won’t be too hot, each day near 90. With more clouds, it’ll likely trend slightly cooler first half of next week.

Copyright 2021 KCBD. All rights reserved.