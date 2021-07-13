City breaks ground on new Lubbock Police Department Headquarters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department broke ground on its new headquarters Tuesday morning. It’s located downtown at 15th and Ave. K.

Its new facility is south of the parking garage that’s under construction for the Citizens Tower complex. Lubbock City Council and members of the department’s administration were there for the ceremony. The headquarters will be home to those administrative positions and various investigative groups.

It’s the fourth police facility being built as part of the public safety improvements project.

Three other substations are under construction around town to decentralize LPD.

