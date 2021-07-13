Local Listings
City breaks ground on new Lubbock Police Department Headquarters

By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department broke ground on its new headquarters Tuesday morning. It’s located downtown at 15th and Ave. K.

Its new facility is south of the parking garage that’s under construction for the Citizens Tower complex. Lubbock City Council and members of the department’s administration were there for the ceremony. The headquarters will be home to those administrative positions and various investigative groups.

Related story: Lubbock police to get new headquarters after decades in their old building

It’s the fourth police facility being built as part of the public safety improvements project.

Three other substations are under construction around town to decentralize LPD.

